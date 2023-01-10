Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Holcomb will likely focus on his budget plan as lawmakers work on a new state budget. Recently, the governor proposed $5.5 billion in new spending over the next two years across several areas, including public health, education and law enforcement.

Highlights of Holcomb’s proposal also include nearly $1.2 billion in K-12 school tuition support and raising starting pay for state troopers to $70,000 a year.

Watch as Holcomb speaks on the state of the Hoosier state and his plan for its future.