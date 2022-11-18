INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should be on the lookout for construction work this weekend.

Pavement and guardrail repairs will close the 82nd Street on-ramp to southbound I-69 and the right two lanes of southbound I-69. The work is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews plan to remove layers of old pavement to “provide a more permanent pavement repair.”

The damaged guardrail will also be fixed on Saturday along the southbound I-69 to I-465 ramp, INDOT said.