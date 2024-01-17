INDIANAPOLIS – Despite single-digit temperatures this week, work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project.

That means drivers should be on the lookout for construction crews and work zones.

Bridge and demolition work

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, drivers will encounter single- and double-lane restrictions this week on eastbound and westbound I-465 near Bluff Road, the Indiana Railroad overpass and Harding Street.

Expect to see those between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for bridge and demolition work.

INDOT said the restrictions will involve one location at a time and depend on weather conditions.

Additional demolition work

Crews are also performing demolition work to remove existing pavement and bridge decks on I-465 between Bluff Road and Harding Street. This will eventually clear the way for new pavement and bridges along the interstate.

The work is being done at night, and roads near the demolition sites can be closed while operations continue overhead. INDOT expected these operations to continue for the “next couple of weeks” until the current bridge decks and pavement for I-465 between Bluff Road and Harding Street are removed.

State Road 144 reopens, SR 37 restrictions

State Road 144 is fully open to traffic, with construction barrels removed and all lanes open to drivers.

“Major work at this location is now complete,” INDOT said.

Weather permitting, crews are expected to lift restrictions at Smith Valley Road soon.

Drivers will encounter a single-lane restriction for a two-mile stretch of northbound State Road 37 just north of Stotts Creek. This will remain in place through the spring, with additional restrictions as needed.