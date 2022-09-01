The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report.

Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service.

“We look forward to the integration and value that this acquisition will bring to expand and advance WM’s environmental services in central Indiana,” Waste Management said in a statement.

Ray’s Trash Service was based in Clayton and founded in 1965. It has grown to include more than 600 employees and offers waste and recycling services in 17 Central Indiana counties including Marion County.

The IBJ stated it is unclear at this time whether Ray’s will continue to manage any operations or if the Ray’s brand will be retired as part of Waste Management’s takeover.

Waste Management had a revenue of $17.9 billion last year and employs more than 42,000 people and services more than 21 million residential and corporate customers.