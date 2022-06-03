MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year.

McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas.

According to a fact sheet provided by Walmart, the McCordsville facility is scheduled to open in spring 2023. The 2,200,000+ square-foot facility will employ more than 1,000 supply chain associates.

It will serve Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, providing next-day and two-day shipping service to customers in those states. The facility at 5259 W. 500 N. was first announced in September 2020.

In all, Walmart is expected to hire more than 4,000 people at the four new fulfillment centers. The facilities will include robotics and machine learning, the company said, that can streamline the fulfillment process, boosting storage capacity and doubling the number of orders fulfilled.

Walmart said the new, faster fulfillment process will mean less walking for employees, who sometimes have to walk up to nine miles a day to pick items from multiple floors during their shifts.

The move is undoubtedly intended to keep pace with online retail giant Amazon as Walmart works to expand its online fulfillment capabilities.

Walmart said it chose the four locations to optimize its ability to serve customers nationwide and provide overlap with its 4,700 stores and 210 distribution centers. Walmart also has 31 dedicated eCommerce fulfillment centers.

Adding the four new facilities to its existing capacity will allow Walmart to reach 95% of the U.S. population with next-day and two-day shipping, the company said.

The Joliet facility is the first next generation site scheduled to open, with a summer 2022 date set. It will be followed by McCordsville in spring 2023; Lancaster, Texas in fall 2023; and Greenscastle, Pennsylvania in 2024.