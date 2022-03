AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.

Photos by Plainfield Fire Department

Photos by Plainfield Fire Department

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.

At this time there is no word whether there are any injuries. FOX59 has a crew en route and are working to gather more information.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.