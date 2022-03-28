INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are saying goodbye to a longtime K9 officer.

Votto, a 10-year-old German shepherd, battled an illness for six months before being humanely euthanized on March 23.

He came to ISP from Poland. After completing training, he was initially assigned to another trooper before being reassigned to Master Trooper Adam Buchta.

Votto was specifically trained in narcotics detection. For more than eight years, he and Buchta patrolled central Indiana highways, always on the lookout for illicit narcotics.

According to Indiana State Police, Votta was responsible for intercepting:

230 pounds of methamphetamine

180 pounds of cocaine

83 pounds of heroin

5,000 pounds of marijuana

$3.1 million in seized drug money

“Votto was a valuable asset to the Indiana State Police and to the citizens of Indiana. His efforts and desire to detect illegal narcotics undoubtedly saved lives. Votto will be missed,” said Lt. Josh Watson, Indianapolis district commander.