INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in Indiana’s 2022 general election.

Hoosiers can register in person at a local county election administrator’s office by the end of the business day or register online before midnight at IndianaVoters.com.

In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12 and is open until Monday, Nov. 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Residents can contact their county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting.

General election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

Click here to access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights.