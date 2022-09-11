LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.

Crews from Lebanon, Center Township, Whitestown, and Zionsville Fire Departments brought the fire under control after more than an hour on scene. Only one resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without injury.

Neighbors who discovered the house fire notified the Boone County Communications Center and urged the homeowner to exit the building after attempts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful.

Lebanon Fire Captain Matt Young determined the cause of the fire to the electrical in nature. The scene was cleared by 7 p.m.