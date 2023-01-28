INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis dining scene is not one to be overlooked — as proven in a new list of the best places to eat in the country.

Vida (no. 37) and Livery (no. 91) earned spots on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to eat in the U.S. list.

The list was created based on Yelp reviewers’ tips and then ranked based on “ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally.”

Vida (601 E. New York St.) is part of the Cunningham Restaurant Group and is considered one of the top fine dining destinations in the Circle City. It offers both a seasonal a la carte menu and an $85 four-course tasting menu.

It’s also one of the few Indianapolis restaurants to earn a AAA Four Diamond award.

“I can’t say enough good things about Vida. If you are celebrating something, go. Just go. The ambiance, service, and food are impeccable,” wrote one reviewer.

Livery (720 N. College Ave.), another member of the Cunningham Restaurant Group, brings a Latin flair to the downtown dining scene.

The restaurant is known for its empanadas as well as its expansive interior and exterior, likely because the two-story building was used as a horse stable in the 1890s.

“If you’re searching for somewhere with flavor and spice you’ve found it! From their drink selection to their menu, there’s never a bad selection,” said one Yelper.

Vida and Livery were the only two Indiana restaurants on the list, which isn’t too shabby considering some states weren’t represented at all.

California had the most at 28 restaurants while Florida came in second with 14.