INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Indianapolis Thursday to deliver the keynote speech for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s 56th National Convention.

“In 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the leaders here registered thousands to vote,” Harris said. “Helped show up and elect Joe Biden as President and me, the first black woman as Vice-President of the United States.”

The Vice president also spoke about the “work to do” in efforts moving toward the 2024 election.

The event is expected to have more than 20,000 members in attendance on July 18 to July 23. This will be the first time that the sorority has met as a national group in Indianapolis.

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris at a time such as this — a time when more than ever, we must move forward with fortitude and elevate our power for a new era of impact,” said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, the national president for Delta Sigma Theta. “Vice President has worked to break barriers and fight for working families throughout her lifetime of public service.”

The Social Action Luncheon will be focused on awareness of the sorority’s current legislative priorities and impact on issues such as voter rights and suppression laws.

To learn more about Delta Sigma Theta and the vice president’s address, go here.