INDIANAPOLIS — After a two year absence, the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade will return to downtown Friday.

The parade has not been in-person since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year due to adverse weather conditions.

The parade will start at noon, beginning at the intersection of Michigan Street and Pennsylvania Street. There will be some street closures as you can see in the map of the route below.

The Veterans Day Parade will begin at noon Friday, November 11.

More than 40 groups are scheduled to participate in this year’s parade, and the city of Indianapolis invites everyone to attend.

Participants include veteran groups like Veterans of Foreign Wars and AMVETS, JROTC, Federal VA, private charity organizations devoted to helping veterans in need, motorcycle, classic car and corvette groups and high school marching bands and color guards.

The parade is only part of the events planned for Veterans Day in Indianapolis.

Breakfast/Awards Ceremony

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Where: Indiana War Memorial 55 E. Michigan St. Indianapolis 46204

Why: To honor Indiana veterans

What: Breakfast buffet tickets are $20 per person. There will be live music and an awards ceremony.

Tickets may be purchased at veteransdayindy.org.

Service

When: 10:30 a.m. Musical Prelude, 11 a.m. service begins

Where: North steps of the Indiana War Memorial

Why: To honor veterans past and present in tribute to the victories and proud military service of each war era involving the U.S. Armed Forces

What: The event begins with a musical prelude by the 38th Division Band of the Indiana National Guard, followed by guest speakers, wreath laying, flyover performed by the Indiana Air National Guard, and tolling of the U.S.S. Indianapolis bell.

Parade

When: Noon

Where: Parade step-off is at noon and starts at Michigan & Pennsylvania St. The route is south on Pennsylvania Ave., west on New York St., and then north on Meridian St. The route is based around the Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial. Parade ends at Meridian & St. Clair.

Keep in mind, due to the Veterans Day Service there will be no public parking on Michigan Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets.

Parking

Pennsylvania St., between Michigan and Vermont streets (with the exception of in front of the Minton-Capehart Federal Building)

Vermont St., between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Meridian St., between Vermont and North streets

North St., between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets

For more information about the Veterans Day Parade and events planned for Friday go to the city’s website.