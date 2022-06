(Photo By Carmel Fire Department)

CARMEL, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent in Carmel has some repairs to make after a vehicle crashed into the building Wednesday morning.

The Carmel Fire Department said the driver is being evaluated in the emergency room.

No one inside the building was injured in the crash, CFD added.

Authorities have not released further details on the incident

This story will be updated once more information is available.