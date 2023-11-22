INDIANAPOLIS – A van crashed into an elementary school Wednesday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Elementary School located at 3425 Foltz St.

Crews were dispatched to the area for a possible structure collapse. Photos from the scene showed a number of police and fire vehicles outside the school.

Image shows exterior of school after crash on Nov. 23, 2023

Officials said a van with two people inside was heading southbound when its brakes gave out. It then crashed into the school building.

Photos showed the vehicle sustained extensive damage and almost went fully into the building.

One classroom was affected, officials said. No one was hurt.

In a statement, the district confirmed the accident and said all MSD Decatur Schools were closed Wednesday for Thanksgiving break.

The incident remains under investigation.