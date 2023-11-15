INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes are blocked on U.S. 31 between 146th and 136th streets in Carmel due to a deadly crash.

The Carmel Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek other routes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation listed the crash as fatal with Carmel police determining that at least one person died in the collision.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m., according to INDOT, on U.S. 31 near the Main Street exit on the northbound side.

INDOT said closures may last up to five hours.

US 31 closed due to a fatal crash on Nov. 15, 2023. (INDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.