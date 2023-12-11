WASHINGTON D.C. — As officials gather in Indianapolis on Monday for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Violent Crime Reduction Summit, the department released its plan to help jurisdictions respond to violent crime.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, officials released the Violent Crime Reduction Roadmap, a way to assist jurisdictions in developing, implementing and evaluating strategies to prevent, intervene in and respond to violent crime.

“We have spent two and a half years using every available resource to combat the violent crime spike we saw during the pandemic, and this is a guide to the programs and strategies that we have seen work,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release. “But this is not a time to relax our efforts. We know that the only way to replicate what is working and to bring violent crime down in every community is by learning from each other and by investing in our partnerships.”

The release said the plan helps connect jurisdictions with information and resources they need to “meet the complex and evolving challenges to help reduce violent crime.” Around 1,500 local and federal partners throughout the country are in Indianapolis for the summit, which is expected to last through Wednesday.

“Effectively addressing violent crime requires partnerships and investments at every level — federal, state, and local law enforcement, and the communities we serve,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in the release. “This roadmap is a one-stop shop for Justice Department resources — from funding to training to publications — that can help law enforcement, local leaders, and community members tackle this problem together.”