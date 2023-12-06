INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor said it recovered over $86,000 in back wages and damages for 127 Indianapolis healthcare employees.

Wednesday’s release said the DOL found that Network Connect Healthcare Staffing in Indianapolis paid straight time for all hours employees worked. They added the company didn’t pay non-exempt hourly employees the correct overtime wage.

This was supposed to be time and one-half for hours over 40 in a workweek.

DOL said the company also failed to maintain accurate payroll records to show the correct overtime premium pay for non-exempt employees.

The investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Divison recovered $86,808, including $43,404 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for 127 skilled healthcare professionals assigned to work at hospitals and specialty care facilities.

“Healthcare staffing companies depend on skilled professionals to provide services that allow hospitals and other healthcare facilities to meet critical and changing demands,” said Wage and Hour District Director Aaron Loomis in Indianapolis. “These workers deserve to be paid for hours they work and the overtime they earned. Employers must know the wage laws that apply to their employees and pay them accordingly.”

Anyone can learn more about the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool and complaint form to use if you think you’re owed back wages collected by the division.

Employers and employees can also call the agency’s toll-free helpline at (866) 4US-WAGE (487-9243).