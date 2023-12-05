WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Fire Department has confirmed that U.S. 31 was restricted to one lane after a vehicle fire.

The department posted a video on X, stating that U.S. 31 southbound, just south of 216th Street was restricted to one lane.

Scene of Westfield fire on Dec. 5, 2023 Courtesy: Kevin Powell

In the video posted, you can see a massive cloud of smoke coming from a truck, with a trailer attached.

Fire officials confirmed the incident around 9:15 a.m., on Tuesday.

FOX59/CBS4 crews are working to learn more information about the incident and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.