LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed the officers were shot in Mitchell, Indiana.

Both officers were airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. ISP public information officer Sgt. John Perrine tweeted the officers are alert and conscious. FOX59 is working to learn more about the officers and their conditions.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but said the area of 4800 State Road 37 is closed in Mitchell. Police said the scene is active and to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post, Mitchell police wrote “one of our officers and a Lawrence County deputy were shot in the early morning hours.” The post went on to say “We appreciate the quick response from other agencies and medical responders.”

