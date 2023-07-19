Two brothers Logan, age 11, and Austin, age 10, from Brownsburg had their first lemonade stand in 2019. The idea of raising money for others came after Austin had a short stay in the hospital. While at the hospital, he was offered activities/toys to help him pass time. He declined and inquired why they asked him when he already had things to play with.

His mom took that opportunity to talk to him about other children that may not have toys and how it would brighten their day to have the toy/activity. That got both boys thinking of how they could help, and that’s how their lemonade stand came to be.

Over the last four years, they have raised approximately $7,500 split between various organizations. The boys will host another lemonade stand this year, and once again donate 100% of their profits to their hometown heroes. It’ll be this Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The boys are putting up flyers all over Brownsburg advertising the lemonade stand. Look for a flyer for more information.

Or, if you can’t make it to Brownsburg, you can donate to their lemonade stand by clicking here.