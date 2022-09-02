GREENFIELD, Ind. — While pumpkin spice lattes are already available for the pumpkin-obsessed, it may be a little early in the season to visit the pumpkin patch.

Indiana is home to A LOT of pumpkin patches that offer extra perks like hay rides, petting zoos, and even pumpkin launches.

Believe it or not, Yelp, the mecca for online reviews, has hundreds of reviews for these Hoosier pumpkin patches.

And according to those reviews, Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield is the premiere place for pumpkins in Indiana.

Tuttle Orchards is a family farm now in its fourth generation, with some of its apple trees planted all the way back in 1928.

About 20-25 acres of Tuttle’s 200-acre farm is set aside for growing pumpkins. Their pumpkin patch season runs from September 23 to October 31, 2022.

“If you’re looking for a fun place to hang out with family, Tuttle Orchards is a great option. My family makes at least two visits each year, and it’s always the highlight of my week,” said one Yelper in a 5-star review.

You can find Tuttle Orchards at 5717 N. 300 West in Greenfield. That’s about a half hour drive from Indianapolis.

