INDIANAPOLIS — From Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents stopped four firearms at the Indianapolis International Airport.

In the most recent incident on Jan. 24, TSA intercepted a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag put through a security checkpoint X-ray machine. Indiana Airport Authority confiscated the firearm.

Two other loaded firearms were stopped on Jan. 22, and TSA also detected a firearm on Jan. 19 at a checkpoint. All three were loaded.

It brings the total to 10 firearms detected at Indianapolis International in 2023 so far. In 2022, 68 handguns were stopped at Indianapolis International.

“It’s disturbing that so many Indianapolis passengers have made the irresponsible decision to bring a firearm to the checkpoint in just the first month of the year,” said Aaron Batt, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Indiana.

“Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender. Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

The penalty for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $14,950, according to TSA. If you’re caught with a firearm, TSA will revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years.

Passengers can travel with unloaded firearms packed separately from ammunition in their checked luggage. The firearm must also be in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.