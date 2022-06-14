SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A pickup truck hit and killed a man while he was crossing the road in Shelbyville.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. State Road 44.

David Elliott, 75, was crossing from the south side of the road to the north side when a pickup truck hit him in the outside westbound lane. Elliott died from his injuries, police said.

The truck driver, identified as 75-year-old Glenn Hanna, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He submitted to a blood draw, which is standard procedure following a deadly crash.

Police don’t suspect alcohol or drugs played a role. The crash remains under investigation.