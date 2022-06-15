RICHMOND, Ind. – The driver of a semi truck who killed four children in a fiery 2020 Wayne County crash along I-70 has learned his sentence.

Corey Withrow pleaded guilty in the case. The judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison last week. Withrow, of Camden, Ohio, was under the influence of drugs when his truck crashed into a family’s car on I-70 near the Cambridge City exit on July 9, 2020.

The crash pushed the car into the back of another semi truck; the car then burst into flames. A passerby was able to pull the car’s driver, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, out of the vehicle.

However, four siblings inside the car—15-year-old Anesa “Esa” Noelle Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce—were killed.

Aaron Bruce suffered significant injuries and has required dozens of surgeries since the crash.

Photo/Indiana State Police

According to Indiana State Police, witnesses reported seeing Withrow driving erratically before his truck slammed into the family’s car. The investigation found he was speeding in a construction zone; slowed or stopped traffic was ruled out as a contributing factor.

Withrow had drugs in his system at the time of the crash. Court records in Ohio showed he had previous drug convictions.

Withrow pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Four reckless homicide counts were merged with the other charges.

Withrow was sentenced to 9 years on each of the five counts in his guilty plea for an aggregate sentence of 45 years with no time suspended.