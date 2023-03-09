INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, including an Indiana State Police trooper, were injured Thursday morning after a driver without a valid license crashed into the back of the trooper’s vehicle on I-465, ISP said.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a trooper stopped to help with a vehicle that sustained a flat tire on I-465 westbound in a construction area near Allisonville Road. The trooper was parked on the side of the road behind the disabled vehicle with his emergency lights on when the crashed happened, said state police.

A 2007 Chevrolet driven by a 21-year-old man crashed into the rear of the trooper’s vehicle as the trooper was sitting inside, which caused the trooper’s vehicle to hit the rear of the disabled vehicle, according to ISP.

Both the trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

I-465 was partially closed for two hours while the crash was investigated and wreckage was removed.

Police noted that alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.