INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy hotel has found itself in rarefied air, being ranked among the “Best of the Best” amid hotels from all around the world in Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.

Bottleworks Hotel was named one of the “Hottest new Hotels” in the world. The Indianapolis hotel landed 24th on the list, only one of four hotels in the United States to make the cut.

“A magnificent Art Deco boutique hotel,” one review said. “If you are coming to Indy or simply local wanting to get away, this is 100% the best hotel ever.”

Bottleworks is ranked number one in all Indianapolis hotels on Tripadvisor and has a flawless five-star rating.

“The atmosphere and experience was unlike any other one that I have had at a hotel,” another reviewer said. “I stayed for an additional 2 days because of how well relaxed I was. If you’re in need of a stay to collect your thoughts and have a frictionless experience then this is a go-to place.”

This is the 20th year Tripadvisor has held its Traveler’ Choice Awards for Hotels. The 2022 awards were based on the traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor throughout 2021, Tripadivosr said. The complete list of Travelers’ Awards for Hotels included 11 subcategories, including Top Hotels in the World and Top Hotels in the U.S.

Bottleworks Hotel was once a Coca-Cola bottling facility where, at its peak, over two million bottles of soda were produced in a week. Coca-Cola moved out of the building in 1964 and it was purchased by Indianapolis Public Schools before eventually being sold and turned into the Bottleworks Hotels which opened in December 2020.