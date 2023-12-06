INDIANAPOLIS — A jury found two IMPD officers not guilty on four charges each, related to using excessive force during a protest in downtown Indy three years ago.

Friday marked the fifth and final day of the trial involving IMPD officers Jonathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker, who were facing felony charges related to the arrest of Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding on May 31, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest that was taking place downtown.

Deliberations went on for more than 10 hours, which lasted early into Saturday morning. Eventually, the jury declared Horlock not guilty on four charges. Schauwecker was also found not guilty on four charges. The judge declared a hung jury on the remaining two counts for each individual.

According to previous reports, the women said they were trying to leave the area when Horlock and Schauwecker allegedly approached them near the corner of North Pennsylvania Street and East Washington Street.

The arrests reportedly left the women with multiple bruises and sores. Video released at the time appeared to show the women being struck by a baton and pepper balls. The arrests took place after a curfew had been imposed in the city that Sunday night.

Johnathan Horlock (left) and Nathanial Schauwecker (right)

The incident followed multiple days of protests that had been taking place downtown in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The women filed a lawsuit the following month which led to Horlock being indicted by a grand jury on counts of battery, perjury, obstruction of justice and official misconduct. Schauwecker was also indicted for battery and official misconduct.

Attorney John F. Kautzman, who is representing Horlock and Schauwecker, has previously stated the officers acted in accordance with the law as they looked to enforce the curfew, calling the indictments “a misguided motive to criminalize legitimate police action.”

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, IMPD announced that Horlock and Schauwecker will remain on administrative duty.

The statement indicated that the legal verdicts determined early Saturday morning were consistent with IMPD’s internal investigation of the incident.

“Earlier today, Chief Randal Taylor learned of the jury’s decision following the trial of IMPD Sergeant Nathaniel Schauwecker and Officer Jonathan Horlock,” IMPD’s statement reads. “Chief Taylor respects the jury’s decision and thanks them for their time, effort and consideration. Their verdicts are consistent with the internal investigation, which determined that the officers followed the law, department policies, and training.”

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Horlock and Schauwecker both testified in court. Both officers said they used force because Westfield was resisting arrest and Harding got too close to an officer.

Horlock was charged the following charges:

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury (level 5 felony)

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony)

Battery resulting in bodily injury (misdemeanor charge)

Perjury, or making a false statement under oath or affirmation (level 6 felony)

Obstruction of justice (level 6 felony)

Official misconduct (level 6 felony)

Schauwecker was charged with the following:

Battery by means of a deadly weapon (level 5 felony)

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony)

Two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury (Both misdemeanor charges)

Two counts of official misconduct (Both level 6 felonies)

The attorneys for both Horlock and Schauwecker released a statement following the ruling:

We greatly appreciate the hard work of the Jury in carefully reviewing the totality of the

circumstances. These not guilty verdicts signify that law enforcement officers can properly rely

upon their training and knowledge of the law. Our clients were doing their best that night to

protect a City that was under attack. Although it can often make sense to re-examine and update policies and procedures, the men and women of our police departments need our steadfast support. John Kautzman & Andrew Duncan, Attorneys for Horlock and Schauwecker

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder released a statement on behalf of the FOP Saturday afternoon:

After five days of trial and 10+ hours of deliberations, we are grateful for the jury’s verdict of Not Guilty on 8 of the charges. The jury reached an impasse on the 4 remaining charges which resulted in a mistrial on those counts. We are grateful the jury was guided by the facts of this case and the law. After 3 and a half years, we believe the residents of Marion County made clear through this jury, it is time to put this chapter behind us as a community. We must continue to work to improve our police department and now move forward. We support the continued collaboration between the IMPD, community partners and various stakeholders to constantly improve the training of our officers while ensuring proper accountability for both our police professionals and the community members they serve throughout our capital city. Rick Snyder, Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President

Here is IMPD’s full statement on the conclusion Horlock and Schauwecker’s case:

Earlier today, Chief Randal Taylor learned of the jury’s decision following the trial of IMPD Sergeant Nathaniel Schauwecker and Officer Jonathan Horlock. Chief Taylor respects the jury’s decision and thanks them for their time, effort and consideration. Their verdicts are consistent with the internal investigation, which determined that the officers followed the law, department policies, and training. Chief Taylor recognizes the impact that this incident had on our community and our officers. Over the last four years, IMPD has increased transparency, accountability, training, built bridges of trust, and opened lines of communication with our community. Additionally, IMPD has worked with the community to create better policies and procedures, and civilian oversight boards. IMPD remains committed to protecting and serving our community with honor and integrity. IMPD’s officers and professional staff will continue their selfless work each day to make Indianapolis a safer place for those who live, visit, and work in our city. Sergeant Schauwecker and Officer Horlock remain on administrative duty.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office also issued a statement on the jury’s ruling Saturday afternoon:

We are thankful to the grand jurors and the jury for their time and consideration. Michael Leffler, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson

This story will be updated as information becomes available.