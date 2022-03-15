WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Wayne County man was killed after a train hit him and caused a grain spillage on Monday morning.

Police say a Norfolk Southern train conductor called police around 10:05 a.m. to report the train had hit a person on N. Jacksonburg Road in Hagerstown.

First responders (Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office and Hagerstown Fire Dept.) then found the victim, identified as 61-year-old Daryl King of Centerville.

Investigators say King was hit by the train while he was filling a tractor trailer with grain. They believe he could not hear the oncoming train due to the noise from the tractor and other equipment on the property.

The force of the collision caused King to fall near the trailer, when then overflowed. Investigators say the grain then fell on top of King and buried him. He died as a result of his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, all of Norfolk Southern safety and warning systems appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the accident.