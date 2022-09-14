WAYNE COUNTY — Tuesday at approximately 1:08 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farming accident in the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road.

It was reported to police that a tractor had rolled on top of the driver, identified as 62-year-old John Frost of Williamsburg.

The investigation by police revealed Frost was attempting to remove a small tree with a utility tractor and chain. As he was attempting to pull the tree with the tractor, the tractor rolled over trapping Frost between the seat and the ground.

Frost’s brother, David Frost from Alabama, who was visiting, discovered the overturned tractor and called 911. David tried to free Frost from the tractor but was unsuccessful due to the weight and position.

John was pronounced dead at the scene.