AVON, Ind. — Residents of Avon, Brownsburg and Indy’s west side soon won’t have to travel north to visit Total Wine as the popular liquor superstore is set to open its fifth central Indiana location in Avon.

Currently, Total Wine & More operates four locations in and around Indianapolis, with most focused on the north side with locations in Westfield, Noblesville and the neighborhood of Nora on E. 86th Street. There is also a Total Wine located in Greenwood for those living on the south side.

But now those living on the west side of Indianapolis and in towns like Brownsburg, Plainfield and Avon won’t have to trek as far out of their way to visit the liquor superstore.

Opening in a retail space previously inhabited by Bed Bath & Beyond in Shiloh Crossing — located at U.S. 36 and Ronald Reagan Parkway — Total Wine is set to open to the public on Sept. 7, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

Edward Cooper, vice president for public affairs for Total Wine, told IBJ that 10% of the wine sales from the Avon store’s opening weekend will be donated to the Avon Education Foundation—a not-for-profit that supports the Avon Community School Corp.

Billed as the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, Total Wine & More first opened in 1991 and now operates 250 superstores across 27 states. Total Wine boasts to carry more than 2,500 beers in its stores along with a selection of more than 3,000 different spirits and more than 8,000 different wines.