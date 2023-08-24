As college students head back to school, here is a list of the top 10 private universities the state of Indiana has to offer, according to US News and World Report, along with the numbers to see how much universities are costing students.

10. Hanover College

A private university founded in 1827, Hanover College offers students a rural setting while also ranking 102 among National Liberal Arts Colleges. With a 73% acceptance rate and the cost of tuition before aid being $40,841, Hanover offers small class sizes on its 640 acres of campus.

9. St. Mary’s College

The only all-women’s college in this top ten list, St. Mary’s offers a suburban feel and has a direct connection to Notre Dame as a sister campus to the school. With an 83% acceptance rate and the cost of tuition before aid being $49,930, it offers access to Notre Dame at a lower cost.

8. Earlham College

A private university founded in 1847, Earlham College offers students a city setting with only a 69% chance of acceptance rate. With tuition costs of $50,058 before aid, Earlham is ranked #43 in Best Value schools, according to US News and World Report.

7. Wabash College

A private university founded in 1832, Wabash College offers students a city setting with small class sizes. With an acceptance rate of 62% and tuition cost of $47,475 before aid, the school is also ranked 55 in national liberal arts colleges.

6. DePauw University

A private university founded in 1837, DePauw University has an acceptance rate of 65%, offering students a rural setting with 655 acres of campus space. The university is ranked #45 in national liberal arts colleges with the average cost of tuition being $55,410 before aid.

5. University of Indianapolis

With an average acceptance rate of 78%, the University of Indianapolis offers students an urban setting located in Indianapolis. The university has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,063 as of fall 2021 with the cost of tuition before aid being $34,972.

4. Oakland City University

A private university founded in 1885, Oakland City has an acceptance rate of 77% with a national ranking of 263. The university has a rural setting with a total undergraduate enrollment of 637 as of fall 2021. The average cost of tuition is $26,400 before aid with the university having a 29% 4-year graduation rate.

3. Marian University

A private university founded in 1851, Marian has an acceptance rate of 76% with a national university ranking of 250. While the university is based in Indianapolis, it offers a suburban campus feel with the average cost of tuition being $37,600 before aid.

2. Valparaiso University

With a 93% acceptance rate and ranked #176 in the national university rankings, Valparaiso is the second-best private university in Indiana. The university offers a small campus feel with a city setting. The average cost of tuition is $44,796 before aid with a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,507 as of fall 2021.

1. Notre Dame

With a 15% acceptance rate and #18 rank in the nation for the best national university, Notre Dame is the best private university in Indiana. With the average cost of tuition being $60,301 before aid, Notre Dame offers students smaller class sizes and a suburban campus.