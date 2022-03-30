LEBANON, Ind. — The co-owner of a long-time Lebanon bakery has died.

In a Facebook post, Titus Bakery announced the passing of co-owner Tom Rake. The post made on late Tuesday said he died after a long battle with cancer.

The post read, in part: “He was such an inspiration to all of our employees and a huge help to the success of Titus Bakery and to his wife, Terry. Tom will be greatly missed by all.”

According to a posting on Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, Rake was 68.

Titus Bakery started in the 1950s and has been in its current location on W. South Street since 1980. A second location opened in Westfield in 2016.

Both Titus Bakery locations will be closed on Tuesday, April 5 for Rake’s funeral.