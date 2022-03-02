INDIANAPOLIS — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine proceeds and fighting intensifies, many parents are hearing questions from their children that can be difficult to answer.

Basic questions like ‘What’s an invasion,” “What’s a refugee,” or “Why are they doing that” can seem simple to answer until the question comes from a 9 or 10 year old.

Licensed therapist and founder of Care to Change April Bordeau said it’s important that parents avoid “blowing off” or downplaying such questions, even if it’s intended to shield a child from troublesome world events.

“I do think it is important if they’re asking the questions to answer their questions in whatever age-appropriate way a parent or educator can answer that question,” Bordeau said.

The key, Bordeau said, is to know your child and their maturity level.

“To consider their age and stage and their personality,” she said. “Because some kids can handle more grownup conversations and some can not.”

CAPTION CORRECTS DATE A family arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after fleeing from the Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

While children are naturally curious, some questions may be based in more than simple curiosity, Bordeau said. Some questions could be rooted in anxiety or concern about the images children are seeing on TV screens.

“They’re wondering about their own safety, whether they can verbalize that or not, every human at a very basic level wants to know if they’re safe,” Bordeau said.

In such cases, Bordeau says it’s important to keep an eye out for any signs that your child is being affected by anxiety or concern.

“Whether it’s their sleeping or eating or moods or inability to focus, friendships, grades,” Bordeau explained. “Anything that would be out of the normal for your child.”

Iryna Franko has certainly been fielding many recent questions.

“You know your child,” she said. “You know sort of the level they can take, what kind of information, what can be an overload, what can be overbearing.”

Franko is from Ukraine and currently lives in Carmel with her husband and their two daughters. The rest of her family is still in Ukraine, including her brother who volunteered to fight Russian forces at the start of the invasion. Thankfully, Franko’s 3-year-old daughter is completely unaware of the Russian invasion. However, her 11-year old often asks about the safety of her grandparents, uncle, aunt and cousins.

“So we, with my husband right away, asked her to stop reading the news and come talk to us,” Franko said. “The key idea is really we ask her to get information through us instead of just reading any news websites.”

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Franko and her husband have found that providing specific, age-appropriate information helps their daughter to process the situation.

“We really try to explain where our family is, and she knows because she’s been to Ukraine and she’s been to my native city,” Franko said. “It’s trying to deliver truthful information that’s definitely measured for her age and for her maturity level.”

Bordeau added that depending on a child’s age, there’s a good chance he or she is already hearing and talking about the Russian invasion at school or with friends. So even if your child isn’t coming to you with questions, it’s best to make sure they know they can and you are there to answer them.

Franko said she appreciated a recent exchange her daughter had with her teacher at school.

“She did mention to one of the teachers at school that she has family in Ukraine and school was very proactive in saying if you need counseling, please let us know,” she said.

Franko and Bordeau both said that some children who experience anxiety over such events can be helped by turning worry into action. That can often mean finding ways to get involved with support and relief efforts so the child feels like he or she is doing something to help.

“You know, whether to write a card and send it to a church that supports Ukraine or send it to a humanitarian mission., whether to go buy supplies and send them to humanitarian organizations,” Franko said.

A number of organizations are accepting donations to help the people of Ukraine. Nova Ukraine, Mission To Ukraine, Amnesty International, Save the Children, and UNICEF are just a few examples.

You can also find more tips on talking to children about traumatic world events through organizations like the Indiana Health Group and the National Association of School Psychologists.