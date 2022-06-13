INDIANAPOLIS – The heat is here to stay for the remainder of the week. The high temperatures can be extremely dangerous in a matter of minutes. The heat wave is just getting started and doctors putting out a safety warning.

“This time of the year is really concerning for heat stroke,” said Dr. Kara Kowalczyk, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Riley Children’s Hospital.

It doesn’t take long for heat stroke symptoms to set in.

“Symptoms that they might feel are dizzy, nauseous or they might have vomiting. They can pass out. In severe cases, seizures can happen,” said Dr. Kowalczyk.

It’s important to be aware of how you’re feeling. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, don’t ignore them. Take it seriously and take action immediately.

“You need to get into a cooler place if you are outside. Seek shade, sit down, take a break, drink water or some sort of electrolyte containing solution,” said Dr. Kowalczyk.

If you do not start feeling better or your symptoms get worse, get to a doctor right away.

“Heat exhaustion, heat stroke can be really dangerous so don’t take this lightly and really just be careful,” said Dr. Kowalczyk.

Dr. Kara Kowalczyk is a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Riley Children’s Hospital. Also with these high temperatures, she wants parents to take extra precautions at splash pads and playgrounds. Surfaces at splash pads and playgrounds can get really hot and kids can get severe burns.

“When you’re going to be on any paved surface make sure kids are wearing shoes. Check the temperature of playground equipment like metal slides and metal swings before you’re letting your kids play on those,” said Dr. Kowalczyk.

Every year, sadly we hear of children dying n hot vehicles and every year a summertime reminder is issued. Doctors wants parents to have this on their minds to hopefully prevent another tragedy.

“It is really, really dangerous. There is no length of time that is short enough to keep anyone in a car in these temperatures,” said Dr. Kowalczyk.