INDIANAPOLIS – A legendary band, free admission with a special voucher and more await visitors at the Indiana State Fair.

Wednesday marks Art and Nature day presented by Newfields. Families will find art-oriented and nature activities for all ages. They can also meet Newfields staff and get 20% off memberships.

Presenting your official State Fair program or ticket dated for Aug. 9 will get you free admission to Newfields until Sept. 24.

Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night will take the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at 7:30 p.m.

The legendary pop-rock band dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more top 10 hits.

Marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to captivate audiences with boundary breaking sounds and nostalgic music from their beginning.

A limited number of premium area tickets remain for Three Dog Night as of Wednesday morning. Premium experiences for other free concerts are still available.

Free admission with ticket

Fairgoers can get free admission to the Indiana State Fair Wednesday as long as they have a ticket from the IndyStar.

The Monday, Aug. 7, edition of the newspaper–both the print copy and the digital editions–feature a ticket granting one free admission.

Fairgoers must present the voucher at the gate. It’s good only for Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Other Wednesday events

Other events include Otter Adventure at MHS Family Fun Park (2 p.m. 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.), Swifty Swine Racing Pigs on Main Street (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.) and the Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.).

The Hoosier Lottery Grandstand will feature the Governor’s Cup Grand Circuit Harness Racing at 4 p.m.

Several basketball-related attractions also await fairgoers, including the Pacers Sports and Entertainment Exhibit and Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy. You’ll find both at the Harvest Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Find a list of events here.