KOKOMO, Ind. — A power outage around Kokomo left thousands without power on Monday afternoon and prompted a warning from law enforcement after several traffic lights went dead.

The outage peaked around 4:40 p.m. with more than 5,000 households being without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map. As of 5:40 p.m, the outages were down to 3,433 households.

The outages are concentrated on the northwest side of Kokomo.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department said numerous stoplights in the western part of Kokomo and Howard County were affected by the outages.

Duke Energy reportedly told the sheriff’s department that they hope to have all power restored by 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s department asked that drivers do not call 911 about the stoplight outages.

“We are aware of the issue and this only occupies an emergency line,” the sheriff’s department said.