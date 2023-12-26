INDIANA (WANE) — This week in Indiana History, Hoosiers remember the humorist Kin Hubbard who passed away Dec. of 1930.

Kin Hubbard passed away on December 26, 1930, at the age of 62 from a heart attack. He was a widely known cartoonist, humorist, and journalist in cities all over America. Kin Hubbard was known for his comics featuring Abe Martin of Brown County. The characters featured sayings and adventures portraying Hoosier’s wisdom.

Hubbard was not originally from the Hoosier state, coming from Bellefontaine, Ohio. Hubbard moved to the Hoosier State to pursue his career with the Indianapolis News in 1891.

Hubbard first started his cartoonist career with a feature in the Indianapolis News in December of 1904 where his cartoon was featured 6 days a week for 26 years.

After Hubbard’s death, the Indianapolis News recognized his legacy continuing to run his comics through the 80s, fifty years after his death. Today Hubbard is honored by the Brown County State Park Lodge is named after a classic character featured in his comic as well as Abe Martin appearing on the welcome sign in Nashville, Indiana.