(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state.

For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one.

KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by identifying fast-food restaurants that served burgers, pizza, doughnuts, chicken or Mexican food in each state. They also analyzed the ratings they received on Google Maps.

Chick-fil-A was ranked as the top fast-food restaurant in 34 U.S. states. Five Guys is the top rated burger chain and takes the top spot in Indiana.

The study also found that in Indiana, Krispy Kreme ranks the best for doughnuts, Moe’s for Mexican, and Papa Murphy’s for pizza.

Papa Johns was the lowest-ranked fast-food chain in 16 states, including Indiana. The study pointed to comments made by Ball State University graduate John Schnatter in 2018 as a reason for the decline.

Despite their popularity, McDonald’s and Burger King were tied for being the lowest-ranked fast-food chains nationwide.