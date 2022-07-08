New York, eat your heart out!
The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating.
Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State.
Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s best to check if they’re offering cheesecake before you go in to make an order.
July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, so save some room on your plate at the end of the month!
Here’s where you can find other top cheesecakes across the country:
- Alaska: Moose-AKA’s (Denali)
- Alabama: Hope’s Cheesecake (Gulf Shores)
- Arkansas: The Pantry Restaurant (Little Rock)
- Arizona: Banham’s Cheesecake (Phoenix)
- California: Doll Babee Cheesecake (Lakewood)
- Colorado: The Rubi Slipper (Alamosa)
- Connecticut: Sift Bake Shop (Mystic)
- District of Columbia: Filomena Ristorante (Washington, DC)
- Delaware: Bavarian Bakery & Deli (Dover)
- Florida: Coconuts (Fort Lauderdale)
- Georgia: Sundae Cafe (Tybee Island)
- Hawaii: Adela’s Country Eatery (Kaneohe)
- Iowa: Brazen Open Kitchen (Dubuque)
- Idaho: Luciano’s (Boise)
- Illinois: S.K.Y. (Chicago)
- Indiana: Tinker Street (Indianapolis)
- Kansas: J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood (Overland Park)
- Kentucky: Rawnaissance Desserts (Louisville)
- Louisiana: Jacques-Imo’s Cafe (New Orleans)
- Massachusetts: 7ate9 Bakery (Somerville)
- Maryland: Analia’s Cafe (Frederick)
- Maine: Momo’s Cheesecakes (Ellsworth)
- Michigan: Kitty’s Cheesecakes & More (Ferndale)
- Minnesota: Muddy Paws Cheesecake (Saint Louis Park)
- Missouri: Broadway Oyster Bar (St. Louis)
- Mississippi: The Rustler (Meridian)
- Montana: The Desoto Grill (Kalispell)
- Nebraska: Modern Love (Omaha)
- Nevada: Zest – Bistro & Bar (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire: Amphora (Derry)
- New Jersey: Marc’s Cheesecake (Glen Rock)
- New Mexico: Indulgence Bakery (Las Cruces)
- New York: Cheesecake Machismo (Albany)
- North Carolina: Cheesecakes by Alex (Greensboro)
- North Dakota: The Toasted Frog (Grand Forks)
- Ohio: Portia’s Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma: FRIDA southwest (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon: Soro Soro Coffee and Dessert (Portland)
- Pennsylvania: The Cheesecake Lady (Elkins Park)
- Rhode Island: Los Andes Restaurant (Providence)
- South Carolina: Malibu of Surfside (Surfside Beach)
- South Dakota: Ch Patisserie (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee: Cafe Intermezzo (Nashville)
- Texas: The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience (Austin)
- Utah: Fillings & Emulsions (Salt Lake City)
- Virginia: Circa 1918 (Newport News)
- Vermont: The Farmhouse Tap & Grill (Burlington)
- Washington: Susu Dessert Bar (Seattle)
- Wisconsin: Morel (Milwaukee)
- West Virginia: Almost Heaven Desserts (Bridgeport)
- Wyoming: Gather (Jackson)