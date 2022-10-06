DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year transaction analysis” and community feedback. Reasons for the closure included the growth in online BMV transactions and the close proximity of other BMV branches to Danville.

“These are difficult decisions for us to make, but with several branches located at a reasonable distance as well as more and more Hoosiers choosing to conduct transactions online and at kiosks, this closure enables us to more effectively use state resources while continuing to provide citizens with a variety of options,” Hoage said.

According to the BMV, three branches are within a 16-mile radius of Danville, including Brownsburg, Plainfield and Indy West. Two of those—the Brownsburg and Plainfield locations—have undergone recent renovations.

The state expanded the Brownsburg branch to accommodate higher transaction volume. It also has a self-service kiosk providing access to key BMV transactions 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, the BMV said.

The Plainfield location, meantime, completed renovations earlier this year. The changes included a larger lobby, eight additional customer service workstations, four additional testing stations and a BMV self-service kiosk, according to the agency.

Earlier this year, the BMV closed its Ameriplex branch. The agency also announced the closure of its Nappanee branch, which will cease operations at the end of the month.