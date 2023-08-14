INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has announced a third tiger cub passed away within a year.

According to the zoo’s social media page a tiger cub named “Helina” died Monday. Officials said she had been suffering from the same liver defect that claimed the lives of her two siblings.

Roman died in Sep. 2022 and her other brother Nicolas died in Dec. 2022, the zoo confirmed previously.

The decision was made to humanely euthanize her when her condition rapidly deteriorated over the weekend.

The zoo also made the following statement:

Helina’s time with us was short, but she was playful and quirky and inspired joy every day she was with us. She will be greatly missed by all our staff, volunteers and visitors. Please keep our team in your thoughts. Indianapolis Zoo Twitter (X)