NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Shoppers will soon find a half-dozen new places to visit at Hamilton Town Center.

From golf enthusiasts to fans of cinnamon rolls and clothing, most everyone will find something of interest.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for the Noblesville shopping center for the rest of 2023, according to Simon:

Cinnaholic: Located across from Hamilton Town Center's lush green space, Cinnaholic will offer shoppers a variety of sweet treats, including their beloved cinnamon rolls (Coming this summer)

Dry Goods: Dry Goods, found next to Evereve, has an ever-changing selection of fashions including clothing, jewelry and accessories (Coming late summer)

X-Golf: Featuring renowned simulator technology, the massive location next to Dick's Sporting Goods is focused on indoor golf (Coming in September)

Ross Dress for Less: Ross Dress for Less has a devoted following of deal hunters and offers the best bargains on the latest trends in clothing, shoes, home décor and more (Coming this fall)

Athleta: The athleisure powerhouse boasts a mix of women's and girl's athleticwear that integrates performance and technical features (Coming in late fall next to Old Navy)

Hamilton Town Center opened in 2008. Located at SR 238 and I-69 at exit 210, it features more than 80 shops and dining options.