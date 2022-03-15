NOBLESVILLE, Ind.- The Noblesville Police Department has a new K-9 on its force. Luna isn’t going out on drugs busts, instead, her job is to comfort. The 1-year-old black lab is a therapy dog.

“Oh my gosh, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” said Officer Ben Lugar, with the Noblesville Police Department.

Luna helps police officers, firefighters, first responders and community members dealing with stress or trauma.

“It’s amazing to see what a dog can do to somebody and just how they lift their spirits up,” said Officer Lugar.

Officer Ben Lugar is Luna’s handler. They both went through training. Luna’s first day on the job was last month and on that same day she was deployed to her first call.

“The child was just going through a pretty stressful environment, home life. The child was just in crisis mode and just hearing that Luna was out there helped calm that child down and know, hey we are here to support you,” said Officer Lugar.

Luna is part of Noblesville’s Crisis Intervention Team created in 2020. The initiative is meant to help victims in need from substance abuse to homelessness and even those dealing with mental health issues.

“Breaking down those stigmas so we can have those conversations so we can connect individuals with treatment and resources with just some resiliency and coping skills.”

Officer Lugar says agencies adding a therapy dog onto the force is a newer concept. Luna is the first in Hamilton County.

Luna is on-call 24/7 and even there for her fellow first responders when they’re the ones who need help at the end of the day.

“I don’t know how we haven’t had her until now,” said Officer Lugar.

Luna was trained by a local company, Ultimate Canine, and her brother and sister are also service dogs.