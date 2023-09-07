INDIANAPOLIS – Police at IUPUI issued another alert about thefts targeting Hyundai and Kia cars.
The Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) has received multiple reports this month of thefts or attempted thefts involving the vehicles.
In one of the cases, it appeared someone drove a Hyundai to campus after it had been stolen at a different location.
Here are the dates and incidents:
- Sept. 2, 2023, 400 Porto Alegre, Hyundai – Vehicle stolen
- Sept. 3, 2023, Lot 80, Hyundai and Kia, two attempted auto thefts
- Sept. 5, 2023, Lot 86, Hyundai appears to be driven to campus after theft occurred off campus
IUPD said there were no identified suspects in any of the cases. Anyone with information should call IUPD on the IUPUI campus at 317-274-2058 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
A similar rash of thefts led to a campus crime alert in July.
Certain Hyundai and Kia models are susceptible to thefts because of deficiencies in anti-theft measures. Indianapolis and other cities have joined a national lawsuit seeking reimbursement for public safety costs associated with the rise in thefts. The city also distributed steering wheel locking devices in hopes of staving off thieves.
The security flaw gained national attention as part of a TikTok challenge that showed how easily someone could steal one of the vehicles.
Affected Hyundai models
- 2018–2022 Accent
- 2011–2022 Elantra
- 2013–2020 Elantra GT
- 2013–2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018–2022 Kona
- 2020–2021 Palisade
- 2013–2022 Santa Fe
- 2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011–2019 Sonata
- 2011–2022 Tucson
- 2012–2017 & 2019–2021 Veloster
- 2020–2021 Venue
Affected Kia models
- 2011–2021 Forte
- 2021–2022 K5
- 2011–2020 Optima
- 2012–2021 Rio
- 2011–2021 Sedona
- 2021–2022 Seltos
- 2020–2022 Soul
- 2011–2022 Sorento
- 2011–2022 Sportage