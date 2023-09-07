INDIANAPOLIS – Police at IUPUI issued another alert about thefts targeting Hyundai and Kia cars.

The Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) has received multiple reports this month of thefts or attempted thefts involving the vehicles.

In one of the cases, it appeared someone drove a Hyundai to campus after it had been stolen at a different location.

Here are the dates and incidents:

Sept. 2, 2023, 400 Porto Alegre, Hyundai – Vehicle stolen

Sept. 3, 2023, Lot 80, Hyundai and Kia, two attempted auto thefts

Sept. 5, 2023, Lot 86, Hyundai appears to be driven to campus after theft occurred off campus

IUPD said there were no identified suspects in any of the cases. Anyone with information should call IUPD on the IUPUI campus at 317-274-2058 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

A similar rash of thefts led to a campus crime alert in July.

Certain Hyundai and Kia models are susceptible to thefts because of deficiencies in anti-theft measures. Indianapolis and other cities have joined a national lawsuit seeking reimbursement for public safety costs associated with the rise in thefts. The city also distributed steering wheel locking devices in hopes of staving off thieves.

The security flaw gained national attention as part of a TikTok challenge that showed how easily someone could steal one of the vehicles.

Affected Hyundai models

2018–2022 Accent

2011–2022 Elantra

2013–2020 Elantra GT

2013–2014 Genesis Coupe

2018–2022 Kona

2020–2021 Palisade

2013–2022 Santa Fe

2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011–2019 Sonata

2011–2022 Tucson

2012–2017 & 2019–2021 Veloster

2020–2021 Venue

Affected Kia models

2011–2021 Forte

2021–2022 K5

2011–2020 Optima

2012–2021 Rio

2011–2021 Sedona

2021–2022 Seltos

2020–2022 Soul

2011–2022 Sorento

2011–2022 Sportage