SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living.

A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut.

The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of “10 Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie.”

“Hallmark movies almost always feature a small, welcoming community where the heroine can escape [the] busy big city she hails from. That’s exactly the kind of feeling you’ll have when visiting Shipshewana, Indiana,” wrote Best Life.

The article featured commentary from Kim Parizek, of Boutique Travel Advisors, who said Shipshewana “will immediately teleport a visitor to a quieter and sweeter time.”

Shipshewana is known for its large Amish community, and it’s not uncommon to see buggies sharing the road with vehicles.

The area is also known for hosting the so-called largest flea market in the Midwest and cattle and dairy farms that are open to the public for tours.

“A Hallmark movie could quickly be based on this town with the social pressures of the outside world encroaching on their slower-paced lives,” Parizek told Best Life.

Other towns featured on the list include Skagway, Alaska, Rockport, Massachusetts, and Stillwater, Minnesota.