NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Chicks are promising fans they’ll be back after ending their concert early at Ruoff Music Center Sunday night.

“I’m so sorry. I just can’t pull it off,” lead singer Natalie Maines told the audience of thousands, in a video taken by a fan and posted on Twitter.

The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) had only played a few songs before they decided to end the concert.

On a post on the Noblesville Chatter page, one concertgoer said Maines mentioned her allergies at the beginning of the show. The singer also told the crowd she had received a steroid shot in an attempt to power through and continue with the performance.

The band posted a message to its Indiana fans on social media, saying, “Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.”

The Chicks say ticket holders will be contacted by the “official point of purchase” with further information.

Ruoff Music Center told fans the show will be played at a later date.

“Hold on to your ticket as we are working to reschedule the show,” the venue said in a tweet.

Sunday’s abrupt ending came just two days after The Chicks performed at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.