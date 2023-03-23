INDIANAPOLIS — The 64th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts “World of Wheels” returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday to showcase hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, custom cars, and lowriders.

Celebrity guests Danny Koker and Kevin Mack from Count’s Kustoms and Counting Cars will be in attendance Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. signing autographs.

The event will also host the Summit Racing Equipment Student Career Day on Friday morning where local high school students and vocational students have the opportunity to learn more about the hot rod and custom car industry.

The event will take place Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26 with varying times.

March 24, Friday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

March 25, Saturday: 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

March 26, Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20. Tickets for children ages 6-12 years old are $8, and children under 5 get in for free. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Part Stores.

For more information, please visit the world of wheels website here.