VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Terre Haute man was arrested for DUI case while driving with his kids.

ISP says on June 8 around 5 p.m. a trooper stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates and an equipment violation at 9th Street and 1st Avenue. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Ricky R Combs Jr.

During the traffic stop the trooper observed signs of impairment from Combs Jr. and administered several field sobriety tests which he failed. He also took a certified chemical test showing he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .12%.

Combs Jr. was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail. His four-year-old and nine-year-old children were also in the car at the time of the arrest.

The Vigo County Department of Child Services was contacted in reference to the children’s welfare. They were released to a family member.

Combs Jr. has preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, Class 6 Felony, neglect of a dependent, Class 6 Felony, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), Class 6 Felony and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor.

No pretrial hearing or court dates were set as of Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.