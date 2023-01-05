LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive.

Police said the two teenagers are accused of setting fire to multiple vehicles, trailers and other property.

The two teens face multiple counts of Level 4 felony arson and are being transported to a juvenile intake facility in Tippecanoe County.

The Lafayette Police Department thanked the community for providing valuable information which led to the teens being arrested on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the arsons can contact authorities at (800) 382-4628.