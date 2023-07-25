INDIANAPOLIS — A Taco Bell Cantina location is coming to downtown Indianapolis, officials with Newbridge Commercial Real Estate, Inc. announced on Tuesday, giving members of the community the chance to eat classic Taco Bell items in a new atmosphere.

Officials said that Taco Bell Cantina has leased 2,858.5 square feet of the Lieber Building located at 24 West Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis. The restaurant is expected to occupy the ground floor, the basement and the mezzanine of the building.

The Taco Bell Cantina currently has four locations in Chicago and other locations throughout the country, including in Cleveland, Madison, Wisconsin, and New York City.

While the cantina location is expected to include the normal Taco Bell fare, including crunchwraps, chalupas and soft tacos, the cantina will have an open kitchen, a custom menu and specialty alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and liquor versions of the Freezes drinks, according to Taco Bell’s website.

Officials with Newbridge Commercial Real Estate, Inc. said that letters of intent have been exchanged “off and on over the years with the Cantina concept since 2016.” While no official opening date has been determined, they said that they hope the Taco Bell Cantina location can be ready prior to the NBA All-Star Game festivities in February.